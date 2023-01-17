Home States Kerala

Master plan to mitigate wild animal attacks will be ready this month: Kerala Minister

In addition, facilities will be provided to sterilise wild monkeys at the  Kalpetta Veterinary Hospital,” minister said

Published: 17th January 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

tiger

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of growing incidents of man-animal conflict in Wayanad district,  a comprehensive master plan to effectively mitigate the conflict would  be readied by this month-end, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said in Kozhikode on Monday.. Formulating a joint action plan with neighbouring states to address the issue  is also on the cards, he told the  all-party meeting convened at the collectorate hall in Kalpetta.

“There has been a massive exodus of wild animals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary.  Hence,  a joint effort with these states is needed to enumerate the wildlife census, mainly elephants and tigers, and to prepare effective measures to prevent wildlife attacks,” Saseendran said.

He said that golden shower trees, which pose a threat to the growth of grass in forest areas, will be felled immediately to ensure food to wild animals within their forest habitat. An  amount of Rs 46 crore has already been sanctioned for the purpose.  It was also decided to shift tigers from the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Kuppady in Sultan Bathery to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and Periyar Tiger Reserve.

In addition, facilities will be provided to sterilise wild monkeys at the  Kalpetta Veterinary Hospital,” minister said. The all-party meeting also agreed to strengthen the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Wayanad. For this, more officers, including permanent staff, will be appointed to RRTs and necessary equipment provided to them.  

A K Saseendran also said that distribution of compensation to victims in wild animal attacks will be speeded up. A  prize of Rs 10,000 each will be given to RRT  members, who tranquilized  the tiger which spread panic in Mananthavady region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Man animal conflict Wildlife attack
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp