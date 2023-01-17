Master plan to mitigate wild animal attacks will be ready this month: Kerala Minister

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In the wake of growing incidents of man-animal conflict in Wayanad district, a comprehensive master plan to effectively mitigate the conflict would be readied by this month-end, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said in Kozhikode on Monday.. Formulating a joint action plan with neighbouring states to address the issue is also on the cards, he told the all-party meeting convened at the collectorate hall in Kalpetta.

“There has been a massive exodus of wild animals from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu into the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Hence, a joint effort with these states is needed to enumerate the wildlife census, mainly elephants and tigers, and to prepare effective measures to prevent wildlife attacks,” Saseendran said.

He said that golden shower trees, which pose a threat to the growth of grass in forest areas, will be felled immediately to ensure food to wild animals within their forest habitat. An amount of Rs 46 crore has already been sanctioned for the purpose. It was also decided to shift tigers from the Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre at Kuppady in Sultan Bathery to Parambikulam Tiger Reserve and Periyar Tiger Reserve.

In addition, facilities will be provided to sterilise wild monkeys at the Kalpetta Veterinary Hospital,” minister said. The all-party meeting also agreed to strengthen the Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Wayanad. For this, more officers, including permanent staff, will be appointed to RRTs and necessary equipment provided to them.

A K Saseendran also said that distribution of compensation to victims in wild animal attacks will be speeded up. A prize of Rs 10,000 each will be given to RRT members, who tranquilized the tiger which spread panic in Mananthavady region.

