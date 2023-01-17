Home States Kerala

Surge in goonda attacks: CM Pinarayi Vijayan summons police chief, ADGPs

He said to safeguard human rights, these detention requests are also scrutinised and orders are passed only on fit cases.

Published: 17th January 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

goonda

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday summoned Police Chief Anil Kant and two senior ADGPs and directed them to take strong action against criminal gangs. The meeting was held in the wake of a surge in goonda attacks in the city.

Apart from Anil, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP D Shilpa were part of the team that met the CM.

The sources said Nagaraju was summoned in the wake of the goonda attack at Pattoor, which resulted in injuries to four people. Shilpa was summoned following a bomb attack on cops near Mangalapuram. Sources added that the officers apprised the CM about the need to amend rules so that those involved in serial thefts can also be detained under the stringent Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

Meanwhile, about 30 goons have been detained under the KAAPA in the district in the last five months. District Collector Geromic George said that he has passed detention orders on more than 50% of the requests moved by the police. Earlier, only 15% of the requests were approved. He said to safeguard human rights, these detention requests are also scrutinised and orders are passed only on fit cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Goonda attack Criminal gangs KAAPA
India Matters
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo | PTI)
Government delaying judges' appointment till people favourable to it are in place: Congress
(Express Illustrations)
Delhi: Man flees 5-star hotel without paying Rs 23 lakh bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Jalandhar district. (Photo | PTI)
Alleged security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi? Congress, Punjab Police deny it
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | ANI)
Two Lashkar militants killed in Budgam encounter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp