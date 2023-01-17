Surge in goonda attacks: CM Pinarayi Vijayan summons police chief, ADGPs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday summoned Police Chief Anil Kant and two senior ADGPs and directed them to take strong action against criminal gangs. The meeting was held in the wake of a surge in goonda attacks in the city.

Apart from Anil, Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar, Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju and Thiruvananthapuram Rural SP D Shilpa were part of the team that met the CM.

The sources said Nagaraju was summoned in the wake of the goonda attack at Pattoor, which resulted in injuries to four people. Shilpa was summoned following a bomb attack on cops near Mangalapuram. Sources added that the officers apprised the CM about the need to amend rules so that those involved in serial thefts can also be detained under the stringent Kerala Antisocial Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA).

Meanwhile, about 30 goons have been detained under the KAAPA in the district in the last five months. District Collector Geromic George said that he has passed detention orders on more than 50% of the requests moved by the police. Earlier, only 15% of the requests were approved. He said to safeguard human rights, these detention requests are also scrutinised and orders are passed only on fit cases.

