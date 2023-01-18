Actor Amala Paul says she was denied entry into Kerala temple

By IANS

KOCHI: Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry into the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, near here.

The actor said that on Monday that she was allegedly refused 'darshan' by temple authorities, citing customs which allow only Hindus inside the premises.

But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple.

Sharing her experience in the temple's visitors' register, she wrote "Felt the spirit even though she didn't see the Goddess".

"It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn't go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion."

But the temple authorities of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust stated they were only following the temple customs.

"Many devotees of other religions have come to visit the temple, but no one knows that. However, when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial," said an official.

Thirty-one-year-old Paul is a hugely popular actress in the South Indian film industry with successful hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

