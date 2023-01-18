Home States Kerala

Actor Amala Paul says she was denied entry into Kerala temple

But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple.

Published: 18th January 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Amala Paul.

Actor Amala Paul.

By IANS

KOCHI: Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry into the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, near here.

The actor said that on Monday that she was allegedly refused 'darshan' by temple authorities, citing customs which allow only Hindus inside the premises.

But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple.

Sharing her experience in the temple's visitors' register, she wrote "Felt the spirit even though she didn't see the Goddess".

"It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn't go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion."

But the temple authorities of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust stated they were only following the temple customs.

"Many devotees of other religions have come to visit the temple, but no one knows that. However, when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial," said an official.

Thirty-one-year-old Paul is a hugely popular actress in the South Indian film industry with successful hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp