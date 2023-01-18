Brand new EV factory unit glistens Kochi’s backyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Revolutionising the electric vehicle transportation sector in Kerala, Hindustan EV Motors Corporation, a Kochi-based startup, launched two new electric vehicles with innovative technologies. Industries Minister P Rajeeve and Transport Minister Antony Raju jointly launched the Landi e-bike and Landi e-scooter in Kochi on Tuesday.

Hindustan EV Motors Corporation, which is registered as a startup under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Kerala Startup Mission, launched the two-wheelers in collaboration with the American company Landi Lanso. At the event, the Landi Lanzo e-bike, the Landi e-Horse, the Landi Lanzo e-scooter and the Landi Eagle Jet were introduced.

Three major concerns regarding electric vehicles - i.e. their long charging time, short battery life, and fire risk - are addressed by this startup, officials said. “We have manufactured our bikes and scooters using the most advanced electric vehicle technology. Our flash and fast charger systems help one charge the vehicle in under 5-10 minutes,” said Biju Varghese, managing director of Hindustan EV Motors Corporation.

“The two-wheelers will be available in the market from April,” Varghese added. Hindustan EV Motors Corporation’s manufacturing unit is in Perumbavoor and it can manufacture 850-1,500 vehicles per month.

The company also aims to set up manufacturing units for electric buses, SUVs and a mini-car. Over 120 crore will be invested for this purpose, officials said.

“The aim is to start EV hubs in all the cities of Kerala,” the managing director said.Minister P Rajeeve said that it is a proud moment for Kerala. “A superbike and scooter manufactured in Kerala’s Perumbavoor with 25 years of battery life is nothing less than a wonder,” he said.

With a loading capacity of up to 200 kg, the Landi E-Horse can reach a speed of 100 to 120 kmph in sports mode. The maximum speed of Landi Eagle Jet is 75 kmph. It can travel 75 to 100 km on a single charge. Pricing will be officially announced in April.

