Food poisoning again: Nearly 60 seek treatment in Kerala, North Paravoor hotel shut

Published: 18th January 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another incident of food poisoning, around 60 people sought treatment after having food from a hotel in North Paravoor, Kochi, on Tuesday. The affected persons, mostly tourists from other districts who were visiting Cherai and nearby locations in the district, had food from Hotel Majlis on Monday evening.

They have been admitted to hospitals in Paravoor, Kalamassery as well as in Thrissur and Kozhikode.
The licence of the hotel has been cancelled. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including attempt to commit culpable homicide, against its administrators and workers, officials said. “Administrators of the hotel and chef are absconding,” said a police officer.

“The Ernakulam Medical College Hospital notified the municipality after confirming food poisoning. Officials from the municipality’s health wing sealed the hotel,” said a food safety department official.
Geethu, a Cherai native, whose condition was ‘worrying’ when she was admitted to the Ernakulam MCH on Tuesday afternoon, was now stable, said the hospital authorities.

Among the victims were students of MES College, Kunnukara, who were admitted to the Paravoor Taluk Hospital. They said they had eaten ‘kuzhimanthi’ from the hotel. According to food safety officials, more people are said to be afflicted by food poisoning. “The people who fell sick had eaten kuzhimanthi, al-fahm and shawaya chicken from the hotel. We have taken the statements from the people undergoing treatment,” said an official.

