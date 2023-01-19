Eagle attacks have villagers in Kerala's Adoor on edge

Sajimon P S By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Excursions by wild animals, such as elephants and wild boars, into human habitations are the norm in Pathanamthitta district. But one village seems to be reliving scenes from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror flick The Birds, in which a flock of various birds is driven to attack a coastal community in the American state of California for supposedly no reason.

Its a soar of eagles that residents of Chala, in Adoor, are having to deal with. They are finding it difficult to emerge from their houses even during daytime. Around 20 locals have been injured in attacks and many had to seek medical treatment. The birds swoop down and target people with their wings and beaks, say villagers. “As many as 600 families live in our village of mostly farmers.

The first attack was reported around eight months ago. We first thought it was an eagle reared as a pet that was involved. Now I receive at least 10 complaints every day. When we contacted forest officials, they conveyed their inability to catch the birds. They asked us to do it and hand those captured to them. So last Sunday, we transferred one eagle after trapping it. This was our second catch after the first one earlier this month. There are still around ten eagles roaming the village. They mainly attack women and kids, and seldom target men. We need an urgent solution to the problem,” said Divya Aneesh, ward member of Chala.

Vijayamma Polachirayil, an MGNREGA worker, escaped with injuries to her eyelid in one attack. “I am lucky that it did not injure my eyes. I sought treatment at the Adoor Government Hospital and rested for two weeks on the doctor’s advice. The eagles are still around and I am scared of venturing out of my house during daytime. The authorities concerned should come to our rescue,” said Vijayamma, 53.

The birds are active from 6am to late evening. “Farmers and MGNREGA workers mainly bear the brunt of their attacks. Many are being forced to work with umbrellas and sticks by their side. Even as basic a task as cleaning and filleting fish has become impossible as the eagles appear suddenly from nowhere and steal the fish after attacking us,” said Archana Prasanth, 32, a homemaker. “My mother and I were attacked. Though we did not suffer injuries, we now lack the courage to step out of our houses alone,” she added.

