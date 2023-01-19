Home States Kerala

Husband arrested for acid attack on wife in Kerala's Muvattupuzha

The victim was admitted to Kottayam Medical College with severe burns on her neck and chest. She is currently out of danger.

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman suffered serious burns following an acid attack by her husband at Eluvichirrakkunnu near Muvattupuzha in Kerala's Ernakulam district. Police have arrested the accused identified as Sajeev (48) of Eluvirchirakkunnu, Kavana near Muvattupuzha.

The victim, Maya (42) was admitted to Kottayam Medical College with severe burns on her neck and chest. She is currently out of danger. This was the second marriage of Sajeev and Maya. They both have two kids from their previous marriage. Sajeev became suspicious of Maya after their marriage. They were living at Sajeev's house in Eluvirchirakkunnu.

The incident took place on 16 January around evening at 6 pm when Sajeev returned home from work.

"After reaching home, he started verbally abusing Maya. Then he hit her on the face and shoulder. Later, he opened a bottle and threw acid at Maya. As she dodged, the acid fell on her neck and chest. Maya was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Kottayam Medical College. She was in the ICU for two days," said a police officer at Vazhakulam station, where the case was registered.

Police officials said that it was a planned attack by the accused. "He procured formic acid used for rubber processing. After the incident, the accused went into hiding. However, we traced him out and recorded his arrest. He was produced before the court which remanded him to judicial custody," a police officer said.

The case was registered against Sajeev under IPC section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt and section 326-A for causing grievous hurt by throwing acid. Police will approach the court seeking his custody as part of evidence collection.

