Kerala Vigilance seizes 390 lorries ferrying goods for tax evasion, operating without pass

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Wednesday seized as many as 390 lorries that were ferrying goods and quarry materials without paying adequate tax and without obtaining permission from the mining and geology department. About 240 vehicles were found carrying loads exceeding the limits, while 104 vehicles were seized for ferrying quarry materials without the licence of the mining and geology department.

Another 46 vehicles were impounded for GST fraud. The Vigilance sleuths realised a fine of Rs 70 lakh from the lorry owners/drivers for carrying excess load. The penalty for the remaining vehicles will be decided by the GST department and the mining and geology department, said Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.

The Vigilance launched ‘Operation Overload-2’ after it received credible inputs that vehicles were transporting excess loads even from other states resulting in loss of revenue to the exchequer in the form of royalty and GST. It was also found that the vehicles carrying quarry and earth materials were ferrying loads without obtaining passes from the mining and geology department.

Also, GST fraud was being committed by showing lesser quantities of goods on record and at times without even paying the GST. This malpractice was taking place with the consent of some government officials.

