Home States Kerala

Kerala Vigilance seizes 390 lorries ferrying goods for tax evasion, operating without pass

About 240 vehicles were found carrying loads exceeding the limits, while 104 vehicles were seized for ferrying quarry materials without the licence of the mining and geology department.

Published: 19th January 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

A lorry and an earth-mover at a mining site.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths on Wednesday seized as many as 390 lorries that were ferrying goods and quarry materials without paying adequate tax and without obtaining permission from the mining and geology department. About 240 vehicles were found carrying loads exceeding the limits, while 104 vehicles were seized for ferrying quarry materials without the licence of the mining and geology department.

Another 46 vehicles were impounded for GST fraud. The Vigilance sleuths realised a fine of Rs 70 lakh from the lorry owners/drivers for carrying excess load. The penalty for the remaining vehicles will be decided by the GST department and the mining and geology department, said Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham.

The Vigilance launched ‘Operation Overload-2’ after it received credible inputs that vehicles were transporting excess loads even from other states resulting in loss of revenue to the exchequer in the form of royalty and GST. It was also found that the vehicles carrying quarry and earth materials were ferrying loads without obtaining passes from the mining and geology department.

Also, GST fraud was being committed by showing lesser quantities of goods on record and at times without even paying the GST. This malpractice was taking place with the consent of some government officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp