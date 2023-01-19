Home States Kerala

Muslim Youth League’s march against Kerala govt’s ‘anti-people’ policies turns violent

The protesters marched to the secretariat and clashed with the police. The police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitated workers. Grenades were also used against the youth league workers.

Published: 19th January 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A Youth League activist being taken into custody by the police following a protest march to the Secretariat.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The protest march by the State Youth League workers against the LDF government’s anti- people policies turned violent on Wednesday.

The skirmish between the protesters and police  started when the league state general secretary P M A Salam was addressing the workers.  The police resisted the worker’s attempt to flip over the barricades. After the workers pushed through the barricades the police started to lathi charge them.

Earlier, while inaugurating the protest dharna Muslim League all India general secretary P K Kunhalikutty held the state government responsible for the agony of the people.

“Kerala has entered the list of most indebted states.It is at the seventh place.In Sri Lanka,  people took to the streets after the government became inactive. The state government should not create that kind of situation here. The law and order situation of the state has broken down and there is also a nexus between the police and the goons,” he said.

Comments(1)

  • Murali
    Muslim league and its allied groups are creating communalism in the State. Let them stop first.
    15 hours ago reply
