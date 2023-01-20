Home States Kerala

Girl college students can claim menstrual benefits, maternity leave: Kerala government issues order

The benefits were first introduced by Cochin University of Science and Technology and the model was soon replicated by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Published: 20th January 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued an order directing universities under the Higher Education Department to allow girl students to claim an additional condonation of 2% of the attendance in each semester as ‘menstrual benefits’.

The universities have also been directed to amend rules to allow up to 60 days’ maternity leave for students above 18 years.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said directions have been issued to universities to amend their respective rules to this effect. Girl students in university departments and also affiliated colleges will benefit from this order.  

Usually, only students who have 75% attendance of the total working days will be allowed to appear for each semester examination. However, using the menstrual benefits, girl students can attend the exam even if they have 73% attendance.

The benefits were first introduced by Cochin University of Science and Technology and the model was soon replicated by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

For universities such as health, fisheries, agriculture, veterinary and Kalamandalam deemed-to-be-university, similar orders are expected to be issued soon by the government departments concerned.

