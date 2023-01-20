Pilgrimage season ends, hill shrine to be closed today

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine at Sabarimala will be closed on Friday marking the conclusion of the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The sreekovil will be closed at 6am after performing Mahaganapathi Homam under the leadership of thantri Kandararu Rajivaru in the presence of melsanthi Jayaraman Namboothiri. Devotees will not be allowed for darshan in the morning.

As a conclusion of the ceremony, the four-day Thiruvabharanam procession will leave from Lower Thirumuttam of the temple to Pandalam Valiyakoickal Lord Dharma Sastha Temple at 6.30am.

