Bill pending, but Kerala government starts process to choose Malayalam University VC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could lead to a new tussle with Arif Mohammad Khan, the state government has started proceedings to select a new vice-chancellor for Malayalam University as per the provisions in the University Amendment Bill, which is yet to be signed by the governor.

With the governor’s policy address before the assembly scheduled for January 23, the government’s move has raised eyebrows. Contrary to the usual practice, the government has informed Khan about its decision to constitute a search-cum-selection committee. The move is not likely to go down well with the governor. As per the University Amendment Bill, the composition of the search-cum-selection committee has been altered giving an upper hand to the government in the V-C selection process. Instead of the earlier three-member panel, the new bill mandates a five-member committee.

In the letter sent on January 18 to the principal secretary to the governor, higher education principal secretary Ishita Roy said the government has decided to constitute a committee as per UGC regulations for selection of VC. The committee will have five members, one each nominated by the UGC chairman, the chancellor, the vice-chairman of the Kerala Higher Education Council, the syndicate and the state government.

These members will be eminent personalities in the field of higher education. The letter further asked Rajbhavan to name its member for inclusion in the VC selection panel of Malayalam University at the earliest. The government initiated the move as the term of incumbent Vice-Chancellor V Anil Kumar is set to end on February 28.

