‘Take pro-woman stand on Muslim succession laws’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice has asked the state government to file an affidavit in the Supreme Court that is favourable to Muslim women in the matter of succession rights. In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the forum said the apex court had sought the opinion of state governments on a petition that sought to declare as unconstitutional provisions in the Muslim Succession Laws that are discriminatory. “The government had sought the opinion of male Muslim scholars on the issue, who reportedly said neither the government nor courts have any right to change Indian Sharia,” said the memorandum.

It added that Muslim women were facing discrimination while taking a decision on succession. The absence of a codified law is proving disadvantageous to women, the memorandum said. A member of the delegation that submitted the memorandum said many Muslim countries have revised the succession laws.

Goa has a uniform code and the laws in Lakshadweep are different.

There is an opinion that the present law is framed as quid pro quo for some Muslim scholars’ support to British rule. Therefore, the law needs to be revised, they said.

The forum has sent memorandums to the leaders of various political parties asking them to stand with Muslim women’s rights as enshrined in Articles 14, 15, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. The forum also decided to approach the prime minister, law minister, women’s commission and law commission.

