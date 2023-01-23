IUML condemns Kerala government for attaching properties of its members

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) came out against the state government for mistakenly attaching properties of its party members as part of the revenue department’s drive to attach the properties of PFI leaders as per court orders.

Last week, the revenue officials pasted attachment notices on the properties of some individuals who are not members of PFI due to the similarities in name and address. This included two IUML panchayat members in Malappuram. One member is from Marakkara panchayat and another from Edarikode panchayat.

IUML state president Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal said the party workers will take legal actions if necessary against the false attachment threats. He said the government should desist from attaching the properties of IUML workers while acting against the Popular Front of India. Talking to reporters, Thangal said IUML has taken a strong stand against extremism all the time.

“Such practices will not be encouraged. The government should not use its machinery to harass IUML members who protect the secular values and religious harmony in the country. Let the authorities act against extremists. They should not drag IUML workers into it. Our party is committed to democracy and secularism. We will explore legal remedies if needed,” Thangal said.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said the actions against the IUML leaders would be raised in the assembly. “The state government should reveal the reason for attaching the properties of the IUML members. The conspiracy behind it should be unearthed. The public should also react to the harassment of IUML workers, “ he said.

IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikkutty said the party sees the actions against the IUML members seriously. “The IUML strongly opposes the extremist organizations in the country. Hence, the actions against the IUML workers cannot be justified. We see it as an attempt to tarnish the image of the IUML, “ he said.

Through the statements, the IUML state leadership is sending out a strong message that the IUML is an organization that strongly opposes the PFI and does not have anything to with the banned organisation.

Attachment of PFI leaders’ assets will be completed today: Revenue minister

Kochi: The Revenue Department will complete the attachment of assets of PFI leaders on Monday, Minister K Rajan said. “The attachment process following the request by the Home Department and a High Court directive is ongoing,” the minister said. He also said that the department will submit all the information regarding the attachment procedure.

