Kerala: Five youths killed in road accident at Ambalappuzha

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Five youths were killed when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a lorry at Kakkazham rail overbridge on NH 66 at Ambalappuzha in Alappuzha in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as Prasad, Shajudas, Sachin, and Sumod -- all natives of Alathoor, Perungadavila, Thiruvananthapuram, and Amal, a native of Manrothuruth, Kollam.

All are employees of the canteen of ISRO. They were going to attend a wedding in Kochi. The lorry was heading to the Kollam side, an officer of Ambalappuzha police station said.

Four in the car died on the spot while one person died at the Alappuzha medical college hospital. The police and fire and rescue service personnel took out the bodies after breaking open the car. Police suspect over-speeding as the reason for the accident.

