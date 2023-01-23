Home States Kerala

Kerala legislature international book fest a success, says Shamseer

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Shamseer said the one-of-a-kind literary festival received praise from all sections of people.

Kerala Assembly speaker A.N Shamseer.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Speaker A N Shamseer said on Sunday that the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival (KLIBF) held at the Legislative Assembly was a huge success. The fest was organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the centenary celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Library. 

In a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Shamseer said the one-of-a-kind literary festival received praise from all sections of people. A total of 124 stalls were set up as part of the book festival. As many as 88 publishers participated.

About 200 nationally and internationally acclaimed personalities attended the literature festival. As many as thirteen panel discussions and eight vision talks were organised on various topics. He claimed that approximately three lakh people visited the assembly during the period when the building was open to the public. Books worth more than Rs 7 crore were sold at the festival. 

The speaker said that various public sector organisations cooperated with the programme by purchasing book coupons worth Rs 25 lakh using CSR funds.

