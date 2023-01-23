Kerala ministers visit wild elephant 'Dhoni' to cheer success of mission

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday congratulated the forest team that captured and caged the wild elephant PT 7. Speaking to reporters after visiting PT 7, who he named Dhoni, after the area that the tusker was mostly based in and from where he was captured, the minister thanked the district administration and forest personnel for making the mission a success.

Saseendran said the elephant will remain caged in Dhoni. He said the government proposes to increase the number of rapid response team (RRT) personnel and forest stations in the state due to the spurt in man-animal conflicts.

The matter has been taken up with both the chief minister and finance minister, who have promised an increase in allotment, he said. He said the Planning Board has also suggested a 2% increase in the budget allotment for the forest department. “I hope the assurances will be reflected in the budget,” he added. LSG Minister M B Rajesh also visited Dhoni and honoured the members of the team.

PALAKKAD: Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday congratulated the forest team that captured and caged the wild elephant PT 7. Speaking to reporters after visiting PT 7, who he named Dhoni, after the area that the tusker was mostly based in and from where he was captured, the minister thanked the district administration and forest personnel for making the mission a success. Saseendran said the elephant will remain caged in Dhoni. He said the government proposes to increase the number of rapid response team (RRT) personnel and forest stations in the state due to the spurt in man-animal conflicts. The matter has been taken up with both the chief minister and finance minister, who have promised an increase in allotment, he said. He said the Planning Board has also suggested a 2% increase in the budget allotment for the forest department. “I hope the assurances will be reflected in the budget,” he added. LSG Minister M B Rajesh also visited Dhoni and honoured the members of the team.