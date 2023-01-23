Home States Kerala

Kerala ministers visit wild elephant 'Dhoni' to cheer success of mission

Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday congratulated the forest team that captured and caged the wild elephant PT 7.

Published: 23rd January 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The PT7 wild elephant being surrounded by three kunki elephants.

The PT7 wild elephant being surrounded by three kunki elephants. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  Forest Minister A K Saseendran on Sunday congratulated the forest team that captured and caged the wild elephant PT 7. Speaking to reporters after visiting PT 7, who he named Dhoni, after the area that the tusker was mostly based in and from where he was captured, the minister thanked the district administration and forest personnel for making the mission a success.

Saseendran said the elephant will remain caged in Dhoni. He said the government proposes  to increase the number of rapid response team (RRT) personnel and forest stations in the state due to the spurt in man-animal conflicts.

The matter has been taken up with both the chief minister and finance minister, who have promised an increase in allotment, he said. He said the Planning Board has also suggested a 2% increase in the budget allotment for the forest department. “I hope the assurances will be reflected in the budget,” he added. LSG Minister M B Rajesh also visited Dhoni and honoured the members of the team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhoni wild elephant PT 7
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp