Norovirus detected among students in Kochi school, 3 under treatment

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Norovirus, a contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, was detected in the Ernakulam district with 62 students of a private school in Kakkanad showing the symptoms of the disease. The school is shut for the next 2-3 days following the detection of norovirus.

According to health department officials, five students have been confirmed with norovirus of which three are undergoing treatment. Some parents have also shown norovirus symptoms. District medical officer Dr Sreedevi S said the steps to prevent the spread of norovirus have been strengthened. She also visited the school and directed the health department officers to implement preventive measures at the earliest.

The health department also began activities like super chlorination and awareness classes.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a cluster virus that causes severe vomiting and diarrhoea. People with a weakened immune system like children and elderly adults can be affected seriously by Norovirus. It is a highly contiguous infection spread through contaminated water and food. Also, close contact with affected people can cause the spread.

Symptoms

People affected with Norovirus may show symptoms like vomiting, fever, diarrhoea, stomach upset, body pain and nausea. The patient may show the symptoms within 12 to 48 hours of exposure. Also, these symptoms may last for one to three days.

How to prevent it?

Personal hygiene can help protect from Norovirus. Safeguard oneself and others by avoiding close contact with others, washing hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding the consumption of contaminated food and water, and rinsing fruits and vegetables before consuming.

Furthermore, chlorinating water tanks, wells, and other water resources is important. The affected people are directed to stay at home to avoid the spread.

