Ganesh Kumar criticises ministers for delaying nod for development works

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MLA KB Ganesh Kumar on Monday criticised LDF ministers for not giving administrative sanction to various works in his constituency, Pathanapuram. In the LDF parliamentary party meeting, Ganesh came down heavily on Education Minister V Sivan Kutty and Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas for refusing to take the initiative to accord administrative sanction. Although Minister K Radhakrishnan, who is in charge of Parliamentary Affairs, tried to interrupt the speech, it ended in vain.

“If the funds are not given, the MLAs will not be able to remain in their constituency,” Ganesh said. “If this is the plight of a ruling party MLA, what will be the situation of an Opposition MLA?” he asked. However, K Radhakrishnan cautioned him that he need not speak on behalf of others and asked him whether this is the right place to tell all this.

But an agitated Ganesh shot back: “if this is not the place to air the grievances where shall I tell? “I know that the majority of representatives who sit here are facing the same situation. Most of the works are pending in the education and works departments. The ministers should pay attention to giving administrative sanction. Before the last state budget, a list of 20 priority projects was sought. But no sanction was given. We had erected flex boards on roads in the name of KIIFB projects. But because of its non-implementation, people started blaming us. Finally, we had to remove the boards,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, some ruling party MLAs pointed out that Ganesh is still in the hangover of his past ministership. “If administrative sanction is not accorded, the MLA or his staff should pursue it,” a CPM MLA told TNIE. “The ministers have many administrative tasks to fulfil. Ganesh’s allegations against the ministers are baseless,” he said.

However, a ruling front MLA told TNIE that he agreed to Ganesh’s criticism. “The files are not moving as we expected. Some government officials are sleeping over them,” he said.

