Governor Khan raps Centre in policy address

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan tore into the Centre for ‘curtailing’ the states’ borrowing limit and ‘incursions’ into their legislative powers in his policy address in the assembly on Monday. Khan’s speech, which also listed out the achievements of the state in various sectors, marked the commencement of the eighth session of the 15th legislative assembly.

Contrary to speculation that the recent differences between the governor and the state government would reflect in the policy address, Khan read out the entire speech without any omissions or additions. The Governor also read out portions construed as implicitly critical of his own action of delaying assent to key bills enacted by the assembly.

Though the Opposition did not attempt to disrupt the address, members registered their protest over what they alleged was ‘collusion’ between the LDF government and the governor. Raising slogans such as ‘governor-government bhai-bhai’ before the speech, most of the Opposition MLAs sat through the address holding placards. In his address, Khan stressed the importance of a strong fiscal position for states on account of their responsibilities in the social sector. “Recent measures to curtail the borrowing limit of states constrain their scope for interventions in health, education and infrastructure domains.” Khan said that while fiscal discipline has to be enforced in right earnest, there cannot be different yardsticks for state governments and the Centre.

“Our Constitution has provided legislative space for Centre and states. Incursions into the legislative domains of the state do not augur well for a cooperative federal set-up,” Khan said. The governor reminded that checks and balances in the system have to be scrupulously observed for healthy functioning of a democratic polity.

Stressing that legislative assemblies represent the will of the people, the governor said the spirit of legislation and intention of the legislature has to be protected. “My government is committed to the constitutional value that the intention of the legislature should take effect as law,” Khan said. This portion in the policy address is seen as a reminder from the government to Khan that bills need to be given gubernatorial assent without delay.

The Centre also came in for criticism for stopping the pre-matric scholarships for students from Class I to VIII belonging to SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. Khan warned that this would trigger low enrolment of students from these sections and lead to higher dropout rates in schools. Reiterating the LDF government’s commitment to protect the freedom of the press, Khan also criticised central probe agencies for acting in a manner that deviates from professionalism.

The policy address also stressed that the LDF government has not abandoned its ambitious SilverLine semi high-speed rail project. Khan said the government was committed to ensure a faster, greener, and efficient mode of transport for people of the state.

