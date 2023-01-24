Home States Kerala

Hindu Aikyavedhi calls for hartal as man 'destroys' main deity at Kodungallur temple in Kerala

According to Kodungallur police, a middle-aged man is taken into custody and he seems to be mentally unstable. Medical examination and other procedures are going on here.

The destroyed 'Moolavigraham' of Kodungallur Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy temple. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Police on Tuesday arrested a middle-aged man who allegedly destroyed the 'Moolavigraham' (sculpture of the main deity) of Kodungallur Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy temple, which is situated about 1.5 km away from the main temple.

Following the incident, Hindu Aikyavedhi called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Kodungallur on Tuesday seeking a probe into the incident.

According to a devaswom official, "The incident happened at about 5 am on Tuesday. The Moolavigraham is situated near the municipality office and it is not protected as a major temple. There is no nivedhyam and daily pooja here but it has been kept sacred by the devaswom itself. Every day, priests light lamps at the idol."

A devaswom staff saw someone inside the enclosure of the Moolavigraham and informed the police. According to Kodungallur police, "A middle-aged man is taken into custody and he seems to be mentally unstable. Medical examination and other procedures are going on here."

Meanwhile, Hindu Aikyavedhi activists alleged conspiracy behind such acts and sought a detailed probe into the incident. The activists also urged the Cochin Devaswom Board to make arrangements for protecting the Moolavigraham in the right way so that such incidents are not repeated. 

As per the beliefs, 'Moolavigraham' was first used for worship by the devotees centuries back. When the temple was renovated, the idol was changed.

