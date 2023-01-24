Home States Kerala

Killed five months before hartal, PFI leader now served notice

They have been told to pay the fine or face attachment of his property.

Published: 24th January 2023

Subair

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: As part of attaching the assets of leaders of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) for the violence and damage caused due to the call for hartal in the state, the revenue department has slapped a notice on a deceased PFI leader who was killed by alleged RSS workers on Vishu day last year. Strangely, Subair, who was a native of Elapully, was killed five months before the hartal was held.

It was on September 22, 2022, that the banned outfit, PFI, called for a hartal in the state. Subair was killed on April 15, 2022. The police had said it was a reprisal killing by RSS workers for the murder of their fellow party worker, Sanjith of Elapully. Subair was killed in front of his father.

Now, a notice has been issued to the parents of Subair. They have been told to pay the fine or face  attachment of his property.

However, Subair’s parents have come out against the act. They said that they possess only five cents of land and if their house is attached they have no place to go. Besides the aged and sick parents of Subair, his wife and three children live in the house.

