Man arrested for storing 500 kg rotten frozen chicken in Kerala

The accused had brought the rotten meat from Tamil Nadu for distribution to hotels and bakeries.

Published: 24th January 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOCHI: A man was arrested for storing around 500 kg of rotten frozen chicken meant to be supplied to hotels and bakeries in the city, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused, Junaise, was taken into custody from his hideout at Ponnani in Malappuram district.

"We took him into custody on Monday and recorded his arrest early this morning," police said.

The accused had brought the rotten meat from Tamil Nadu for distribution to hotels and bakeries.

"He has been doing this business for the past two years. We are currently interrogating him for more details," police said.

Kalamassery Municipality had earlier said that complaints were received from several residents that frozen meat was being stored in freezers at the house in question and a foul smell emanating from there.

On January 12, the house was raided and chicken from two freezers, ingredients and equipment used for roasting chicken and 'shawarma' were seized.

The municipal authorities said the establishment was being run without a licence by Junaise and the meat was stored there for supply to restaurants and eateries in Ernakulam for making roasted chicken, 'shawai' (grilled chicken) and the popular Mid-Eastern delicacy- shawarma.

The State has been now taking stern action against eateries that fail to maintain hygiene and cleanliness after a nurse in Kottayam district died after having a non-vegetarian dish from a local restaurant.

