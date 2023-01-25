Congress' A K Antony's son resigns from all party posts day after slamming BBC documentary on PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Anil Antony drew flak from various corners for taking a divergent view on the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader stepped down from the posts of chairman, state Congress digital communication cell and AICC's digital media coordinator.

Antony has also unleashed severe criticism against the party leadership.

Anil had come out with a different stand from his party and that of its leader Rahul Gandhi on the controversial documentary, 'India - The Modi Question'.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Anil Antony had said placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would 'undermine' the country's sovereignty.

Following flak from the state Congress and youth congress leaderships including party leaders, Anil called it quits alleging "intolerant calls to retract a tweet".

Sharing his resignation letter on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Anil didn't hide his disappointment and even took an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra saying, "Abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love".

"I have resigned from my roles in Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on," said the letter.

I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023

Even though Anil, a graduate of Stanford University, US, quit his posts over the documentary row, he had no qualms in expressing his utter disregard against those surrounding Rahul Gandhi. It's an indirect attack against KC Venugopal, national general secretary (organization).

"By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit", said Anil in his resignation letter.

Son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, Anil was never accorded a warm welcome in the State Youth Congress and Congress party. The youth leaders were always apprehensive about Anil and that he might take away their tickets to the election. While YC State president Shafi Parambil welcomed Anil's resignation from his dual roles, YC vice president Rijil Makutty has demanded action against Anil. He is keen to see Anil stepping down from the party.

On Tuesday, state congress president K Sudhakaran had come out with a hard-hitting statement against Anil, without naming him though. He said when the state congress media cell is going to be revamped, "someone" who comes up against the documentary should not be taken seriously. This led Anil to expedite his resignation process. He was upset about the cyberbullying he experienced in the last 24 hours.

A K Antony who is in his hometown in Cherthala for his nephew's marriage has declined to comment. But sources close to the senior leader told TNIE that he has definitely urged his son to put in his papers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Anil Antony drew flak from various corners for taking a divergent view on the controversial BBC documentary on PM Narendra Modi, the Congress leader stepped down from the posts of chairman, state Congress digital communication cell and AICC's digital media coordinator. Antony has also unleashed severe criticism against the party leadership. Anil had come out with a different stand from his party and that of its leader Rahul Gandhi on the controversial documentary, 'India - The Modi Question'. In a tweet on Tuesday, Anil Antony had said placing the views of the British broadcaster over Indian institutions would 'undermine' the country's sovereignty. Following flak from the state Congress and youth congress leaderships including party leaders, Anil called it quits alleging "intolerant calls to retract a tweet". Sharing his resignation letter on his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Anil didn't hide his disappointment and even took an indirect dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra saying, "Abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love". "I have resigned from my roles in Congress. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on," said the letter. I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala.Intolerant calls to retract a tweet,by those fighting for free speech.I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below. pic.twitter.com/0i8QpNIoXW — Anil K Antony (@anilkantony) January 25, 2023 Even though Anil, a graduate of Stanford University, US, quit his posts over the documentary row, he had no qualms in expressing his utter disregard against those surrounding Rahul Gandhi. It's an indirect attack against KC Venugopal, national general secretary (organization). "By now, I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit", said Anil in his resignation letter. Son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, Anil was never accorded a warm welcome in the State Youth Congress and Congress party. The youth leaders were always apprehensive about Anil and that he might take away their tickets to the election. While YC State president Shafi Parambil welcomed Anil's resignation from his dual roles, YC vice president Rijil Makutty has demanded action against Anil. He is keen to see Anil stepping down from the party. On Tuesday, state congress president K Sudhakaran had come out with a hard-hitting statement against Anil, without naming him though. He said when the state congress media cell is going to be revamped, "someone" who comes up against the documentary should not be taken seriously. This led Anil to expedite his resignation process. He was upset about the cyberbullying he experienced in the last 24 hours. A K Antony who is in his hometown in Cherthala for his nephew's marriage has declined to comment. But sources close to the senior leader told TNIE that he has definitely urged his son to put in his papers.