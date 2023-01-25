Kerala pathologist traces high level of formalin content in fish bought at home

Pooja Nair By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A doctor’s post on formaldehyde-laced fish has gone viral on WhatsApp groups. Dr Neena Mampilly, a senior pathologist from Kozhikode, with expertise in oncopathology posted the picture of a slice of fish in purple colour in a doctors’ WhatsApp group and it has triggered a major debate.

The fish that was taken from her kitchen was tested in the lab which revealed that it was laced with formalin, a highly toxic chemical used to illegally preserve fish. Despite the food safety officials trying their best to trace the use of formalin in fish sold in the market, the efforts are turning futile, thanks to the constant efforts of the mafia to find innovative ways to adulterate food items.

“Fish is a regular dish at our table almost every day and we buy fish from a vendor who delivers it at our place,” Dr Neena told TNIE. “On one fine day, I bought fish from our regular vendor and since I was not satisfied with the quality and out of curiosity, I decided to get the fish tested at my hospital lab.

I was not surprised at all, as I was sure that some kind of chemical was used to increase its shelf life. But the amount of formalin detected in one piece of fish surprised me. It was then that I decided to post the picture of the fish in a doctors’ WhatsApp group and everyone was surprised to see the test report. Fish is supposed to be one sector where the officials must constantly conduct inspections to avoid use of such harmful chemicals. The authorities must take such issues seriously and act tough on violators who play with the lives of common people,” she said.

the amount of formalin traced

from the piece of fish

According to the Food Safety and Standards of India (FSSAI) Regulation-2011, formalin is not permitted for preserving food items. FSSAI’s regular inspections conducted before Covid period had shown that there was largescale use of formalin in fish brought from other states.

The food safety department along with the state fisheries department had launched an initiative in 2017 named Operation Sagar Rani to create awareness and find evidence of formalin adulteration, but the initiatives are turning futile as vendors are still selling fish laced with formalin and other chemicals. Recently the FSSAI issued a notice fixing the maximum limit of formaldehyde that is allowed in fish. The circular also said that strict action will be taken against violators.

