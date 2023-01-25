Home States Kerala

Kerala schools to be made disabled-friendly: V Sivankutty

New textbooks are being prepared and the new syllabus will include the history and religion of Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The schools in the state will soon be made disabled-friendly, Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Tuesday while inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of St Sebastian’s HSS at Gothuruthu in Kochi.

“Existing school buildings will be converted to make them accessible for differently abled students. Autism parks will also be set up, ” he said. The minister said the Kerala model of public education is being discussed a lot. “The goal is universal and quality education for all. New textbooks are being prepared and the new syllabus will include the history and religion of Kerala. The books will be made as simple as possible, with minimum weight and size,” he added.

Speaking about the state school art festival, the minister said, “This year the festival was conducted successfully. We were able to create history by following the schedule. From the next edition, the festival will be conducted according to the new manual.”

