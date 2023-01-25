North Paravoor food poisoning caused by Salmonella Enteritidis

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department has found that salmonellosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis, is behind the food poisoning from a hotel in North Paravoor last week. Around 106 persons who consumed mayonnaise, al-faham, manthi, fried rice and peri-peri manthi from Majlis Hotel contracted the disease.

The samples were tested at the Government Medical College, Kalamaserry after several people started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach upset, fever, nausea and vomiting 5 to 6 hours after consuming food.

“Salmonella was a major reason for the food poisoning,” a health department official said, adding that the patients may show symptoms in 6 to 48 hours after the consumption of food. Symptoms like headache, vomiting, stomach upset, nausea and fever may last 2-3 days. The infection is mostly caused by the consumption of stale meat, chicken, egg and egg products.

Around 196 food poisoning cases were reported in the district this month. Following this, the district medical officer has alerted the public, catering services, hotels and food suppliers to avoid preparation of food in unhygienic conditions.

How to protect?

People showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach upset and nausea must visit a doctor and seek medical help

Cook food only in hygienic spaces

Don’t consume stale food items

Drink only warm water

Use only clean water to cook food and wash dishes

Chlorinate drinking water at proper intervals

Do not consume undercooked meat, chicken and egg items

Avoid consuming expired packaged food items

Do not consume stale food kept in the fridge for many days. Use only neat containers to store food in the refrigerator

Keep kitchen and surroundings clean

Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consumption

KOCHI: The health department has found that salmonellosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis, is behind the food poisoning from a hotel in North Paravoor last week. Around 106 persons who consumed mayonnaise, al-faham, manthi, fried rice and peri-peri manthi from Majlis Hotel contracted the disease. The samples were tested at the Government Medical College, Kalamaserry after several people started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach upset, fever, nausea and vomiting 5 to 6 hours after consuming food. “Salmonella was a major reason for the food poisoning,” a health department official said, adding that the patients may show symptoms in 6 to 48 hours after the consumption of food. Symptoms like headache, vomiting, stomach upset, nausea and fever may last 2-3 days. The infection is mostly caused by the consumption of stale meat, chicken, egg and egg products. Around 196 food poisoning cases were reported in the district this month. Following this, the district medical officer has alerted the public, catering services, hotels and food suppliers to avoid preparation of food in unhygienic conditions. How to protect? People showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach upset and nausea must visit a doctor and seek medical help Cook food only in hygienic spaces Don’t consume stale food items Drink only warm water Use only clean water to cook food and wash dishes Chlorinate drinking water at proper intervals Do not consume undercooked meat, chicken and egg items Avoid consuming expired packaged food items Do not consume stale food kept in the fridge for many days. Use only neat containers to store food in the refrigerator Keep kitchen and surroundings clean Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consumption