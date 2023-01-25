Home States Kerala

North Paravoor food poisoning caused by Salmonella Enteritidis

Infection mostly caused by consumption of stale meat, chicken, egg and its products

Published: 25th January 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The health department has found that salmonellosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis, is behind the food poisoning from a hotel in North Paravoor last week. Around 106 persons who consumed mayonnaise, al-faham, manthi, fried rice and peri-peri manthi from Majlis Hotel contracted the disease.

The samples were tested at the Government Medical College, Kalamaserry after several people started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach upset, fever, nausea and vomiting 5 to 6 hours after consuming food.

“Salmonella was a major reason for the food poisoning,” a health department official said, adding that the patients may show symptoms in 6 to 48 hours after the consumption of food. Symptoms like headache, vomiting, stomach upset, nausea and fever may last 2-3 days. The infection is mostly caused by the consumption of stale meat, chicken, egg and egg products.

Around 196 food poisoning cases were reported in the district this month. Following this, the district medical officer has alerted the public, catering services, hotels and food suppliers to avoid preparation of food in unhygienic conditions.

How to protect?

  • People showing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach upset and nausea must visit a doctor and seek medical help
  • Cook food only in hygienic spaces
  • Don’t consume stale food items
  • Drink only warm water
  • Use only clean water to cook food and wash dishes
  • Chlorinate drinking water at proper intervals
  • Do not consume undercooked meat, chicken and egg items
  • Avoid consuming expired packaged food items
  • Do not consume stale food kept in the fridge for many days. Use only neat containers to store food in the refrigerator
  • Keep kitchen and surroundings clean
  • Wash vegetables and fruits thoroughly before consumption
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
food poisoning North Paravoor Salmonella Enteritidis
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp