Rebuild Kerala projects stuck in middle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Various ongoing projects under the Rebuild Kerala Mission have been stuck in the middle as the state government could not transfer the funds announced in the last budget.According to data available with the State Planning Board, out of the Rs 1,600 crore outlay for eight projects, only 3.01 percent of financial progress has been achieved. Except for two projects, transfer of funds has not materialised.

The Opposition alleged that the funds set aside for the Rebuild Kerala projects were transferred for other purposes. The LDF government in its last budget had declared that a sum of Rs 1,600 crore had been allocated for eight projects.

These include transport (Rs 25 crore), sanitation (Rs 100 crore), roads under local self-governments (Rs 350 crore), livelihood support (Rs 200 core), water supply (Rs 150 crore), PWD roads and bridges (Rs 600 crore), public buildings- major repairs and reconstructions (Rs 75 crore), disaster preparedness (Rs 100 crore).

However, according to the data published by the Planning Board, only 3.01 percent of financial progress has been achieved till now. Only two projects- road works in LSGs and livelihood support- have received funds.

“The state government had allocated only Rs 48 crore for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative projects out of Rs 1,600 crore,” Opposition leader V D Satheesan told TNIE. “Due to financial crisis, the government could not allocate funds for the Rebuild Kerala projects. There are also arrears to be disbursed to contractors who undertook works under KIIFB. The remuneration for literacy preraks is also pending for six months,” he said. However, Rebuild Kerala officials dismissed the charges.

They pointed out that around 60 per cent of funds had been received for different projects. “Out of Rs 1,600 crore, around Rs 1,000 crore has been received before February 16,” an official with Rebuild Kerala told TNIE. “Because of a technical problem, the departments could not update the funds received,” he said.

