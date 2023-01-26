Home States Kerala

BBC documentary can’t undermine India’s sovereignty: Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor maintained that the Supreme Court had already made its stand in the Gujarat riots issue.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the controversial BBC documentary stirred up a hornet’s nest, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor’s recent interview with a  channel has evoked interest in political circles. Speaking to reporters in the capital city on Wednesday, Tharoor said India’s sovereignty is not fragile just because  the BBC had come out with a contentious documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots.

“The matter (Gujarat riots) is over. Can we move on to important things today”? Tharoor compared the documentary row to the Barbara Streisand effect (an attempt to censor, hide, or otherwise draw attention away from something only serves to attract more  attention to it), “Frankly, our sovereignty is not so fragile that a BBC documentary can undermine it and what is there in the documentary?” Tharoor waxed eloquently that the UK investigating the Gujarat riots is not news as it happened in 2002 and the country moved on.

“We knew that every embassy was trying to find out what happened, particularly, embassies whose nationals may have been caught up in the incidents of Gujarat. The truth is we would do the same. If tomorrow, Indians were killed in riots in England, our embassy would be doing it, as I believe it did in England after the Leicester violence. It is nothing, but a normal practice,” he said.

Noticeably on Wednesday, Tharoor rejected Anil K Antony’s stand on the contentious BBC documentary, even while heaping praises on him. Tharoor maintained that the Supreme Court had already made its stand in the Gujarat riots issue.

“The issue snowballed into a major controversy as the central  government banned the documentary. The Congress decided to take up the issue to highlight the censorship imposed by the BJP Government. Everyone should have freedom of expression and their views be accepted,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shashi Tharoor BBC documentary Gujarat riots Narendra Modi Modi: The India Question
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp