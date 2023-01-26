Home States Kerala

Remission for three BJP men in jail for killing DYFI worker

Dilshad and his friend Shibu were waylaid and hacked by the eight men.

Published: 26th January 2023

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move that could trigger a political controversy, the government has okayed the early release of three BJP-RSS workers who were sentenced to 10 years in jail for the murder of a DYFI leader in 2004.

The sentences of Gauthakumar, Sumesh and Sudheesh, who were convicted in 2015 and have served seven-and-a-half years of their sentence, have been remitted as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Names of 30 other prisoners also figure in the list that was prepared by a panel comprising secretaries of the home and law departments as well as the director general (Prisons) and cleared by the state government and Raj Bhavan. 

Gauthakumar, Sumesh and Sudheesh, who are currently lodged in Nettukaltheri open prison, were convicted along with five other BJP-RSS workers in the murder of DYFI local committee member Dilshad. The crime took place at Palode on July 28, 2004. Dilshad and his friend Shibu were waylaid and hacked by the eight men.

The additional sessions court had awarded life imprisonment to all the eight BJP-RSS workers. However, the Kerala High Court later reduced the sentence of six men, including the trio, to 10 years. Though the prisoners are expected to be released on Republic Day, the process may be delayed in the trio’s case as they have to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

