Kerala Startup Mission among global top five business incubators

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major boost to the startup ecosystem in the state, a World Benchmark Study has ranked Kerala Startup Mission as one of the world’s top five business incubators.

The study, conducted by UBI Global, a Sweden-based innovation intelligence company, identifies the best programmes from around the world and shares the best practices for building a robust startup ecosystem. The sixth edition of the study saw over 1,800 organisations assessed.

A Startup Mission official said the communication mentions only about the state’s inclusion in the top 5 list and its exact position will be announced only in June.“This achievement is the result of the Left government’s policy to ensure a favourable environment for startups,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on FB.

Ranking will help bring in more investments: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote on Facebook, “The recognition by World Benchmark Study will help bring in more investments in Kerala’s startup sector.” Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his Republic Day speech, had noted the exemplary role played by KSUM in building the world’s best startup ecosystem in Kerala. “Finding a place among the top five business incubators of the world is a big recognition for KSUM’s efforts in creating a robust ecosystem and for its various incubation programmes,” KSUM CEO Anoop Ambika said.

Its innovative programmes, including the virtual incubation programme, ‘Fail Fast or Succeed’ (FFS), physical incubation support provided for startups at various stages, and the systematic funding mechanism for startups, have all played a key role in this momentous global recognition, he added. KSUM is the nodal agency of the state government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

