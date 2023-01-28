See no future for Congress, not joining BJP: Anil Antony

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony's son Anil Antony, who quit all party posts in the wake of the row over his tweets opposing the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots, says he has no plans to join the BJP. In an interview, Anil says Rahul Gandhi is surrounded by intolerant people, and he sees no future for Congress.

Q) Your resignation from the party came at a time when the Rahul Gandhi- led Bharat Jodo Yatra is at its final stretch.

I have the highest regard for Rahul Gandhi and the way he is trying to unite the country by spreading the message of love. Sadly, the people around him are just the opposite of what he stands for. He is surrounded by people who are the epitomes of hatred and intolerance. To be very honest, I have no hope left.

Q) Several national leaders of the BJP came out in support after you quit Congress. There is speculation that you may join the BJP since you spoke against the BBC documentary...

It’s all ridiculous rumors. But at the same time, I would like to reiterate the points I raised—that partisan politics should not overpower our national interest and I'm against bans of any manner. However, we should be cautious about foreign entities trying to set some dangerous precedents here. Not just the BJP, but 99 percent of the people in this country will support me in this.

Q) No intention of joining the BJP?…

I am not joining any political outfit at the moment. I will be continuing with my professional engagements.

Q) In your resignation letter, you spoke about the culture of sycophancy and chamchas’ in Congress.

I don't want to name anyone in particular. But what I said is pretty clear. I do feel that only people who meet certain qualities fit in this organization. Sadly, I'm not one of them.

Q) Don’t you think your exit will hurt the party?

I had no intention to hurt the party. I started working for Congress in 2017 when Shashi Tharoor was the chairperson. We tried to introduce a culture of professionalism at the party. Since the beginning, I have faced online attacks and cyberbullying from my party. Though I took it up with the state and central leadership many times, nothing came out of it. But what happened in the 24 hours after my social media post, was shameful and discouraging. My tweet was an innocuous one.

I come from a certain background and I have good academic qualifications. It was disappointing that these attacks came from a party that claims to stand for free speech and spread the message of love. I can say that the attack was mainly from the Kerala unit. I feel that I am at the wrong place at the wrong time because of the mindset of certain people.

Q) Congress national spokesperson said you are a non-entity to even discuss.

It seems that she is clueless about the remaining office bearers and what is happening in the organization. One day she will and she is not going to forget it.

Q) But Congress took a stand against banning the documentary in India. So you went against the party line.

I don’t think whatever I said was against the party line. I’ve said that I disagree with BJP on many things. However, I need to point out two things. I am very proud of the fact that we are the world's largest and oldest democracy. It cannot sustain unless we have freedom of speech and freedom of expression. I am also against bans in any form. My main concern was that the people who made the documentary are the masterminds of the Iraq War, which resulted in the deaths and displacement of lakhs of people.

Q) What is your view on the 2002 Gujarat riots?

What happened in 2002 was a very dark point in India's history. The Congress Party and I are on the same page here. But at the same time, we have our own Supreme Court and institutions and we shouldn't let any foreign entity have the final say. In the long run, it will dilute our sovereignty.

Q) Several prominent leaders have quit Congress in recent years…

In the last three or four years, many veteran leaders including former cabinet ministers, chief ministers, and young talents have left the party and it’s become the norm now. The party should be worried and introspect about the rapid exodus and why it is unable to stop it.

Q) Did you consult Tharoor or your father before deciding to quit?

No, I didn’t

Q) Where do you see the Congress in Kerala going?

We lost the election in 2021and it’s for the first time in decades that an incumbent government retained power. Congress got less number of seats than in the previous polls. The way things are going at this moment, I can say that the situation is even worse.

Q) You have supported Tharoor in the presidential elections. Do you think Tharoor will emerge as a significant force in Kerala politics?

I have the highest regard for him in Congress. He is trying to make positive changes in Kerala and I hope he'll be successful in his efforts.

