Warnings ignored: Stale food seized from seven Thrissur hotels

Health officials said they noticed several violations of norms, including unhygienic practices of not wearing gloves and head caps while in the kitchen.

Published: 28th January 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The health squad of Thrissur Corporation on Friday seized stale food from seven hotels in the city. As many as 45 hotels were raided to ensure that fresh food was being served in eateries.

Thrissur mayor M K Varghese said it was disappointing to see hotels violating food safety security norms despite repeated warnings. “The corporation has decided to go ahead with similar raids in the coming days. The health squad will be provided vehicles with beacon lights to rush to spots in case of emergencies and to check complaints,” he added.

Health officials said they noticed several violations of norms, including unhygienic practices of not wearing gloves and head caps while in the kitchen. Many hotels continue to use refrigerators that violate hygiene protocols.

“Instructions have been given to make necessary changes, while the raids will continue to see if they are adhering to protocols,” said an official with the health wing of the corporation.

The hotels from where stale food was seized on Friday include Chandra Hotel at MG road, Chandramathi Hospital canteen at Olari, Priya hotel, near KSRTC stand at Kokkalai, Netaji hotel at Cheroor, Bikash Babu Sweets at Ikkanda Warrier road, Hotel Eettilla, opposite Jubilee Hospital and Arabian Grill at Ambakkadan junction.

