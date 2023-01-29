Home States Kerala

Muslims in India have more religious freedom: Sunni leader

Instead of such subversive activities, the country demands educational revolution from students.

Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musaliyar

Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musaliyar, leader of the Kanthapuram faction of the Sunnis

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Religious freedom enjoyed by Muslims in India cannot be experienced in any Muslim country, including Saudi Arabia, said Ponmala Abdul Qadir Musaliyar, leader of the Kanthapuram faction of the Sunnis.

Speaking at the Golden Fifty programme of the Sunni Students Federation (SSF) in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said there is no Arab country where “we can carry out organisational activities like in India.”

“There is no hindrance for our organisation’s activities at all levels in the country. But that is not the case in countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait or Bahrain,” said Musaliyar, who is secretary of the Samastha faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. Citing his experience in the UAE, he said there are restrictions for religious activities in those countries.

In his address, Kerala Haj Committee chairman C Muhammad Faizi said the community itself is, by and large, responsible for the several misunderstandings. “There is no point in criticising the government or other organisations. The community should correct itself wherever it is needed,” he said.

Inaugurating the conference, Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar said secularism should be protected for the peace and progress of the country. “Students and youth should work to create a positive environment in the country. Terrorism and extremism are not the solution to anything,” he said.

Instead of such subversive activities, the country demands educational revolution from students. The Sunni ideals are against extremism, he said.

SSF state president K Y Nizamuddin Faizi presided over the event. Kanthapuram released the new issue of ‘Risala Weekly’ by handing it over to former Karnataka minister U T Khader.

