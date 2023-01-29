Home States Kerala

Palakuzha launches menstrual cup initiative in Kerala

 KA Jaya, president of the Palakuzha panchayat said that a family has to set aside nearly Rs 350 to Rs 500  every month for purchasing sanitary pads.

menstrual cups

For representational purpose.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Palakuzha panchayat in Ernakulam district might be the first panchayat in the state to allocate plan funds to distribute menstrual cups to its female  citizens. The panchayat’s move to introduce the menstrual cup is based on its understanding that sanitary pads are a financial burden to the marginalised section and  also pose environmental issues due to improper disposal.

“The sanitary pads also cause environmental issues as we  don’t have a proper method to dispose them. To resolve both these issues we decided to introduce the menstrual cup to the women in the panchayat. Since the life  expectancy of  menstrual cup is around 10 years, the family need not spend a large amount of money,” she added.

The panchayat will implement the project with the  association of Palakuzha Kudumbashree Kendra and Kudumbashree Gender Resource Centre. It has set aside Rs 26,000 as part of its annual plan for the financial year  2022–23.

“ In the initial state of the project, we are planning to distribute nearly 100 menstrual cups to the women in the panchayat. Since many of them have  concerns, we have to run an awareness campaign to eradicate the taboo over using the cup. So far, 80 women have registered for the project. We have also  planned a door-to-door campaign with the help of Kudumbashree workers to teach the advantages of cups,” she said.

