Paravoor food poisoning case: Kerala Court rejects cook’s bail plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court-II has dismissed the bail plea of the head cook at Majlis hotel in North Paravoor who was arrested after 106 persons fell sick after consuming food from the hotel on January 16.

Hassainar, 50, a native of Patla, Kasaragod, was arrested by the North Paravoor police on January 18 for cooking various food items using stale meat, chicken, and eggs. While considering the bail plea, the judge observed that the offences alleged against Hassainar were grave in nature. The incident had occurred amid the government’s ongoing campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food. The prosecution submitted that if released on bail the accused might tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses.

Around 106 persons who consumed mayonnaise, al-faham, manthi, fried rice, and peri-peri manthi from Majlis Hotel contracted the disease. The samples were tested at the Government Medical College, Kalamaserry after several people started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach upset, fever, nausea, and vomiting 5 to 6 hours after consuming food.

The health department found that salmonellosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis, was behind the food poisoning. The owner of the hotel, Ziyad Ul Haq, went missing soon after the health wing of the North Paravoor Municipality complained to the police.

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court-II has dismissed the bail plea of the head cook at Majlis hotel in North Paravoor who was arrested after 106 persons fell sick after consuming food from the hotel on January 16. Hassainar, 50, a native of Patla, Kasaragod, was arrested by the North Paravoor police on January 18 for cooking various food items using stale meat, chicken, and eggs. While considering the bail plea, the judge observed that the offences alleged against Hassainar were grave in nature. The incident had occurred amid the government’s ongoing campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food. The prosecution submitted that if released on bail the accused might tamper with the evidence and influence witnesses. Around 106 persons who consumed mayonnaise, al-faham, manthi, fried rice, and peri-peri manthi from Majlis Hotel contracted the disease. The samples were tested at the Government Medical College, Kalamaserry after several people started showing symptoms like diarrhoea, stomach upset, fever, nausea, and vomiting 5 to 6 hours after consuming food. The health department found that salmonellosis, a disease caused by the bacterium Salmonella Enteritidis, was behind the food poisoning. The owner of the hotel, Ziyad Ul Haq, went missing soon after the health wing of the North Paravoor Municipality complained to the police.