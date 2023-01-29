Prabha Varma, Adoor keep away from Hindu meet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over the inclusion of CM’s media secretary Prabha Varma’s name in the brochure of a pro-Hindutva expatriate organisation Kerala Hindus of North America has turned into a war of words between writers.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan

Prabha Varma and Adoor Gopalakrishnan were named as delegates on the brochure brought out for the Hindu conclave scheduled on Saturday. After TNIE reported the issue, many Left-leaning intellectuals came out against the programme.

Meanwhile, Prabha Varma and Adoor Gopalakrishnan declined to participate in the programme on Saturday. Varma through an FB post denied any links with the organisation. “I am not participating in any religious parliament,” he said. “I am not a believer of any religion and do not believe in God,” he added. However, Kerala Sahitya Academi president Satchidanandan called for a boycott of the meet.

