Illegal bike racing claims two lives in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Illegal road racing has claimed two more lives as a 53-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man died after the bike ridden by the latter knocked her down on the Kovalam-Thiruvallam stretch of NH 66 bypass at Thoppadi near Thiruvallam on Sunday morning. The deceased are Sandhya of Thurithiyil Colony at Panathura and Aravind of Pottakkuzhy.

The incident occurred around 7 am when Sandhya, a domestic help, was going to work. While crossing the road, the bike-borne by Aravind knocked her down, killing her instantly. The bike was at high speed and the impact of the crash was so big that Sandhya’s leg got severed and the body was thrown back several metres away.

Aravind, meanwhile, fractured his neck and sustained serious injuries. The bike was retrieved several metres away from the place where the accident occurred. Aravind was first admitted to the MCH and from there he was shifted to a private hospital where he died.

