Suspected food poisoning in Wayanad boarding school as several students fall ill

More than 60 students are presently admitted in the hospital following vomiting and diarrhoea, an officer of Vythiri police station said.

Published: 30th January 2023

By PTI

WAYANAD: Several students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi area of Wayanad district in Kerala are undergoing treatment at a local hospital for suspected food poisoning, an official said on Monday.

More than 60 students are presently admitted in the hospital following vomiting and diarrhoea, an officer of Vythiri police station said, adding that the health condition of all of them was stable. The officer said students have been admitted to the hospital since Thursday.

However, from Sunday night, a large number of children from the school complained of stomach problems and were taken to the hospital, he said.

A health officer of the area said that they were collecting information about the exact number of students who fell ill and the reasons for the same.

There are 486 students studying at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a government-run boarding school.

