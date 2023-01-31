Home States Kerala

Kerala: Man held for smoking inside lavatory of aircraft mid-flight 

Published: 31st January 2023

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

KOCHI: A 62-year-old man from Kerala was arrested for allegedly smoking inside the lavatory of private airline, which landed at the airport here on January 29.

According to police, a case under various provisions of the Aircraft Act was registered against Thrissur resident, Sukumaran.

The case was registered on January 29 and the man was arrested after completing formalities.

Later, he was let off on bail, they said.

As per the FIR, the man was found smoking inside the lavatory of Spicejet airways mid-flight and was apprehended by the crew who handed over him to the airport authorities.

