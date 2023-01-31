Home States Kerala

Personal finance training for Kerala lottery winners soon

The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) has completed the design of the programme.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

With the resumption of lottery sales, vendors are finally back to their routine life after nearly two months of lockdown. Thangaraj, a Tamil Nadu native, sells tickets from Kaloor bus stand in Kochi

Image of a lottery seller used for representational purposes (Photo | Express)

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The training programme for lottery winners, an announcement in the 2021-22 budget, is set to become a reality, finally. The Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation (GIFT) has completed the design of the programme, it is learnt.

Sources said it would be a one-day orientation programme focussing on prudent spending and safe investment options. “The programme is for people who win big prizes. Different investment options like mutual funds, insurance plans, pension schemes, and fixed deposits will be introduced to them. They will be educated on loan repayments as well. Basically, it will be an awareness programme,” said an officer.

“All the sessions will be handled by experts, including one faculty member of the GIFT and experts from different fields,” the officer added. Participants will be offered one-to-one sessions in areas in which they require more information. The programme will be limited to big prize winners, most probably Rs 10 lakh and above.

Meanwhile, the lotteries department is waiting for necessary sanctions from the taxes and finance departments to launch the programme. As it is a new programme, the lotteries department cannot utilise its funds without getting prior sanction from the finance department.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal’s budget announcement on the training programme was welcomed by many. There were media reports on people losing all their money through non-judicious spending. The winner of the Thiruvonam Bumper first prize Rs 25 crore, the biggest prize money on a single ticket in the country’s history, had also called for such a programme.

The lotteries department conducts weekly lotteries and bumper flicks on special occasions like Onam or Christmas- New Year.  The first prize of weekly lotteries ranges between Rs 70 lakh and Rs 1 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala lottery Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp