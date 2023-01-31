Home States Kerala

Tech glitch brings sub-registrar offices in Kerala to a standstill 

Online system completely disrupted for past 2 days, authorities clueless about resumption of services

Published: 31st January 2023 12:37 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Registrations have come to a standstill in the state with the sub-registrar offices (SRO) across the state facing a technical glitch in the online system. The online system has been completely disrupted for the past two days and the authorities are in the dark about the resumption of service.

About 300 sub-registrar offices across the state offer various services, including document registration, issuance of encumbrance certificates, chitty registration, marriage  registration, society registration, collection of stamp duty and fees, etc. About 75 % of the services offered by the registration department are online since 2016.  Sources at the SRO said that on average 5,000 document registrations are done in the state per day.

Disruption of service has caused untold misery to thousands and a person employed in the middle-east even missed his flight. The Kottayam native who was planning to return to work had to extend his leave after spending many days at the SRO.

The officials at the SRO say that the server is down and unable to say when the system would be restored, the NRI told TNIE.

“I lost my time and the  interesting thing is that the officers are not saying anything about when they could rectify the issue. They said they were helpless,” said Suresh, a Kochi native who approached the office  for the registration of his property on Saturday. He had been waiting at the sub-registrar office for the past two days for the registration of land.

Payment  for the registration services should be made in advance. Thousands who have paid the fee are now waiting for deed registration and other services in front of the  registrar’s offices across the state.
The National Informatics  Centre (NIC) has been entrusted with maintaining the server.

