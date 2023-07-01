Home States Kerala

Kerala Sahitya Akademi fellowships for M M Basheer, N Prabhakaran

Published: 01st July 2023 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Kerala Sahitya Akademi announced fellowships for writers and awards in various categories for 2022 on Friday. Literary critic M M Basheer and writer N Prabhakaran won the prestigious fellowships while a total of 25 awards and endowments were also declared. 

The fellowship consists of `50,000 in cash, a gold locket of two sovereigns, a citation, a ponnada and a memento. Those who are selected for the fellowships will naturally become lifetime members of the akademi. In an effort to honour the immense contribution made to Malayalam language through writing, six people are honoured with Lifetime Achievement award. This time, writers Krishnapuram Krishnankutty, Pallippuram Murali, John Samuel, Rathi Saxena, and P K Sukumaran were selected for the honour. 

Other awardees are N G Unnikrishnan (poem-Kadalasuvidya), V Shinilal (novel-Sambarkkakranthi), P F Mathews (short story-Muzhakkam), Emil Madhavi (drama-Kumaru), S Saradhakutty (literary criticism-Ethrayethra Preranakal), K Sethuraman IPS (knowledge- Malayali Oru Janithaka Vayana), C M Muralidharan (knowledge-Bhashasoothranam: Porulum Vazhikalum), B R P Bhaskar (autobiography -Newsroom), Haritha Savithri (travelogue-Murivettavarude Pathakal), C Anup (travelogue-Dakshinafrican Yathrapusthakam), V Ravikumar (translation), K Sreekumar (children’s book - Chakkaramambazham), and Jayanth Kamicheril  (Humour-  Oru Kumarakomkarante Kuruthamketta Likhithangal). The awards consist of `25,000 in cash, a citation and a memento. 

The endowment winners are P P Prakasan (I C Chacko Award), G B Mohan Thampi (C B Kumar award), Shoukath (K R Namboothiri award), Vilnil Paul (G N Pillai award), P Pavithran (Kuttipuzha award), Aleena (Kanakasree award), and Akhil K (Geetha Hiranyan Award). V K Anilkumar won the Thunchan essay competition on the topic Ezhuthachante Ramayanavum Keralathile Adhyathmika Prathirodha Parambaryavum.

