Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden wants Kerala state capital moved to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has pitched for shifting the state capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, saying the capital city is inaccessible to residents of northern districts.

Raising the demand, Hibi presented a private bill in the Lok Sabha in March. The state government, however, has rejected the proposal.

Presenting the State Capital Relocation Bill, Hibi said that the administrative and political capital should reflect the state’s cultural, social and economic identity. As the capital is located in the southern tip, it has become geographically inaccessible for residents in the northern parts, he had said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded the private bill moved by Hibi to the state government, seeking its response.

The government said Thiruvananthapuram has been the capital of Kerala from the time of its formation and has all infrastructure facilities. As Kochi is a metro city, there is a limitation in providing land for development. Besides it will force huge financial liability on the state, it said.

Hibi seeks to form a State Capital Relocation panel

“The proposed capital city will be easily accessible to all citizens of Kerala and will provide better infrastructure and facilities to cater to the needs of the government and its citizens,” Hibi had said.

He sought the formation of a State Capital Relocation Committee to identify the new site for the capital city and submit its report to the government.

“The government shall ensure that the proposed site has adequate land availability, connectivity, transportation, and other essential facilities required to establish the new state capital. The panel shall also consider the financial implications of establishing a new state capital and submit a report on the same. The government shall take all necessary measures to provide for the relocation of government offices, residences of officials, and other infrastructure. Necessary assistance shall be provided to the citizens who will be affected by the relocation of the state capital,” he said.

“The government shall also ensure the continuity of all administrative, judicial, and legislative functions without interruption during the transition. The relocation would be a step towards the development of the state and its people and would provide better facilities and infrastructure to cater to the needs of the government and its citizens” he said.

KOCHI: Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden has pitched for shifting the state capital from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, saying the capital city is inaccessible to residents of northern districts. Raising the demand, Hibi presented a private bill in the Lok Sabha in March. The state government, however, has rejected the proposal. Presenting the State Capital Relocation Bill, Hibi said that the administrative and political capital should reflect the state’s cultural, social and economic identity. As the capital is located in the southern tip, it has become geographically inaccessible for residents in the northern parts, he had said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded the private bill moved by Hibi to the state government, seeking its response. The government said Thiruvananthapuram has been the capital of Kerala from the time of its formation and has all infrastructure facilities. As Kochi is a metro city, there is a limitation in providing land for development. Besides it will force huge financial liability on the state, it said. Hibi seeks to form a State Capital Relocation panel “The proposed capital city will be easily accessible to all citizens of Kerala and will provide better infrastructure and facilities to cater to the needs of the government and its citizens,” Hibi had said. He sought the formation of a State Capital Relocation Committee to identify the new site for the capital city and submit its report to the government. “The government shall ensure that the proposed site has adequate land availability, connectivity, transportation, and other essential facilities required to establish the new state capital. The panel shall also consider the financial implications of establishing a new state capital and submit a report on the same. The government shall take all necessary measures to provide for the relocation of government offices, residences of officials, and other infrastructure. Necessary assistance shall be provided to the citizens who will be affected by the relocation of the state capital,” he said. “The government shall also ensure the continuity of all administrative, judicial, and legislative functions without interruption during the transition. The relocation would be a step towards the development of the state and its people and would provide better facilities and infrastructure to cater to the needs of the government and its citizens” he said.