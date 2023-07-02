‘If we rule today, all goodwill we have will be lost’: Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi

By Express News Service

Aswathi Thirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, one of the nieces of the last King of Travancore, Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, is now the public face of the family. She was at the forefront of the legal battle to protect the family’s right to administer the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. Here, she talks about the family’s connections to the temple, the state’s transition from monarchy to democracy and more.

Excerpts:

Kerala has had many royal families. But Travancore is one of the most venerated ones, even now. What could be the reason?

People love and respect us a lot. It’s the blessing of Sree Padmanabhaswamy. It is the blessing of our ancestors. (folds hands)



Kerala is considered one of the most progressive states in the country. The role of the Travancore family, the role played by missionaries and the first Communist government are being cited as reasons. In your opinion, who played the primary role?

The missionaries did give priority to education and health aspects. They contributed a lot. However, their real motive was conversion. There is no doubt about it. But in Travancore, non-missionary involvement in the educational and health sectors was huge. The health centre at Neyyattinkara was one of the best in India. At the Public Health Laboratory, drinking water was tested every day. Take, for example, education at the time of Swathi Thirunal. We introduced McCauley’s ‘Minutes on Education’ even before they issued it at the all-India level.



The royal family supported the missionaries quite a lot. What was the reason behind it?

Maybe because they were actively involved in the work for the state’s progress. So, the royal family thought that they should be encouraged.



There is a rumour that missionaries tried to attract the royals into their faith. Is that true?

(Moments of silence...) No one approached us for a conversion en masse. But I was personally approached by a missionary who was also my professor. She was a native woman who would send the Bible to me. I was very close to her at that point in time. Finally, I had to say a strict No.



As a member of the erstwhile Travancore royal family, what are your concerns now?

One thing I feel strongly about is the educational sector. The school history books teach about Shivaji and Ambedkar, but great personalities from our state still remain unsung heroes. How many know about the Battle of Colachel, which was a turning point in the history of our country?

Travancore royals were most discussed by the public in the last decade as part of the litigation over the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. How did that case originate?

The case owes its origin to the vengeance of an individual. A case was filed in the local court claiming that the Travancore royal family did not have any right over the temple. The court verdict was against us. The High Court order on the appeal petition asked the state government to take over the temple by retaining some rights of the royal family. Until then, only my uncle (Uthradam Thirunal Marthanda Varma) was involved in the case. But once it reached the Supreme Court, we started taking it more seriously. I was present in the court on almost all days of the hearing during the nine-and-a-half years. In the end, we had a spectacular win, thanks to the blessings of the Lord.

Were you aware of the temple’s assets before the vaults were opened for inventorying?

We knew that the temple was rich. But we were unaware of the exact contents of the vaults. I haven’t ever visited the vaults. The officers did invite me to see the inventorying. But I didn’t go because the amicus curiae may later allege that I stole valuables.



Do you have a feeling that the amicus curiae tried to discredit you?

Yes, he tried a lot. He spoke to us lovingly and made wrong remarks against us, especially our uncle, in the report.



CPM veteran Achuthanandan also raised allegations...

He alleged that our uncle used to take precious stones from the vaults while returning after the daily visit to the temple. He also alleged that the uncle poured hot water on a priest who tried to object. All the allegations were wrong. The CPM leader later issued a statement that he was misled by some people. But neither the UDF nor the LDF governments posed troubles to us.



How did the huge wealth come into the vaults?

I wonder how people can claim it as the richest temple on earth. The contents of the vault were subjected to inventorying, but the valuation was not done. Tirupati and several other temples are wealthy.



Don’t you feel that inventorying should be done in vault B too?

The Devaprasnam and Ashtamangalaprasnam showed that the vault should not be opened. The thantris, too, said it should not be opened. What is the need to open it?



Some claim that the vaults’ contents include Zamorins’ wealth kept under the safe custody of Travancore fearing an attack by Tipu Sultan. Does that argument hold merit?

No. Travancore kingdom may not be very old. But Venad kingdom, its predecessor, was quite old. The wealth would be the contributions to the temple over a long period of time.



But don’t you think it should be valued?

It’s difficult to put a value on those assets, considering their antique value.



Won’t information be passed down to generations about the treasure?

The word treasure itself is wrong. Treasure is precious stuff found underground and discovered by accident. In that case, half of it belongs to the government. I never use that word. Wealth is the correct term.



Do temples need wealth of this magnitude?

It depends on each one’s perspective. This is wealth dedicated by many in the name of their belief in God. Padmanabhaswamy temple is our soul..., our life.

Before Independence, all princely states had signed MoUs whereby all assets and liabilities were transferred to the state. Going by that, shouldn’t the custodianship of the temple be handed over to the state?

We don’t think so. This is the way many people – including those who filed the case and the amicus curiae – thought. But the court said it’s not to be so. Now, do we need to reject that court order?

There’s an argument that Padmanabhaswamy temple was the treasury of the Travancore state. Going by that argument, the wealth belongs to the state...

Never. Tax money goes to the state exchequer. There were two types of collections - Bhandaramvaka and Sreebhandaramvaka. The first goes to the state exchequer, while the second is to the temple. It comprises wealth offered by many over centuries.

The argument that the state belongs to Padmanabha was cited to oppose the state becoming a part of the Indian Union. But the government rejected the same. Isn’t this a similar scenario?

So, you mean to say, if there’s a temple or a place of worship, with some wealth, it belongs to the state? There are many other wealthy temples and rich places of worship belonging to other religions. There seems to be no such issue over them. Why is that so?



Travancore was one of the first royal families that refused to join the Indian Union. Was it a decision by the king or Sir CP?

Since it was quite a vital decision, I guess it was taken jointly. It could not have been made by just one individual.

What could have been the reason for such a decision?

Travancore was a small, but powerful state. Possibly because he felt, once it joined the Indian Union, the North Indian lobby would steamroll the state’s interests. It could well have been a bargaining plank.



Travancore-Cochin state’s accession to India happened in 1949. How easy was that transition for you all?

My uncle once said all these will go away tomorrow, if not today. What will remain forever will be Swamy’s blessings. I believe my uncle foresaw such a change.



Any reminiscences of the day the treaty was signed?

We were very young then. But I remember what ammavan did. After signing the treaty merging the State of Travancore with the Indian Union, he came straight to our room. He spent more than one hour with us, telling us stories. How many will be able to do that?

There was some controversy recently involving the sale of Travancore House in Delhi...

We have not sold it to anyone. A few in the other matrilineal branch (thaivazhi) may have tried to do that. They did not consult us. But let me tell you, it is impossible to sell it.

As you mentioned about the other thaivazhi, Manu S Pillai had written about the infight between the two matrilineal branches. It presented the Travancore royal family in a different light. Is it true to history?

(Moments of silence…) It is not.

Have you read the book?

I have read only a few pages of it. I have written a book ‘History Liberated: The Sree Chithira Saga’. To an extent, it is an answer to that book.

So, you mean to say Manu S Pillai’s book is fake history?

I am not saying that… But I will say that the book is not correct, it is not just, and it is not dharmic. It is highly coloured.

If it is not factually correct, then you should have legally challenged it...

Why give more publicity to that book? Why create unnecessary controversy? Those who want to believe his version is correct, let them. We have no issues.

That book was hugely popular…

That book was cheaper and was in paperback. So naturally, it may have sold more copies. My book also sold a good number of copies.

While many other royal families have faded from their minds, the Travancore royal family still holds a special position in the collective psyche of Malayalis, especially those in the South. Erstwhile Travancoreans are even mocked for this veneration. Do you enjoy these privileges?

We have no power, no position. Still, people love and respect us. We accept the love that people have for us with gratitude.



There are some people who feel it is wrong to use royal titles like ‘prince’ or ‘princess’ to address the members of the royal family…

Even the Supreme Court, in its verdict, has addressed me as ‘Princess.’ It was said in the verdict that only privy purses had been stopped, not the titles. Those who have issues with that should try to convince others not to treat us as special or address us using royal titles.

Is it true that members of the royal family did not cast their votes for a long time?

Yes.

Why is it so? Is it because you don’t believe in democracy?

There are many people who don’t cast votes. It is a personal choice.

Some say it is because the royal family still has not accepted the transition into democracy…

We can’t please everyone. We are not troubling anyone by not voting. Then what is the problem?

You don’t vote even now?

Now we do… We have voted in the recent elections.

What made you change your mind?

Now there is a need to vote, we feel. Hence.

There are many around us who still think that royal rule was better than democracy… Do members of the royal family, too, think that?

We have no desire to rule. In fact, we will not be able to rule in the current context. All the goodwill that we have will be lost in the process. Two political parties had approached me offering a seat. But I said no. I may win the first time. But the second time is doubtful.

Second time will depend on one’s performance…

Maybe… Anyway, none of us is keen to contest or to be part of power.

During the last Pongala, members of the royal family had travelled in an open jeep greeting devotees. It had become controversial…

It is not the first time that we did it. It became controversial this time because someone took a video and put it on YouTube. All these are unnecessary controversies.

Do you offer Pongala in the palace?

No, we don’t.

The abolition of the privy purse by Indira Gandhi had upset many royal families… Was it expected?

My uncle had expected it. Assurances were violated earlier also when the title ‘rajapramukh’ was withdrawn though it was supposed to be lifelong.

Do members of the royal family take up jobs?

Yes, of course. Many are working.

In government service?

No.

Why not?

It is not because it is a bad thing. Only that we don’t have to…

We have had many chief ministers once the royal rule is gone. Any special connection with any of them?

Oommen Chandy, K Karunakaran and E K Nayanar.

How about the current chief minister?

Have talked to him only once… when he called before taking oath.

Have you met PM Modi?

Once, he had come here. Before becoming the PM.

What was your impression?

Good.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport cancels all flight operations for two days during the arattu procession. Something which is rare in the world. Now the airport is controlled by Adani. Have you discussed this with him?

It was during ponnammavan’s time that the airport was built. Then itself, ammavan said the airport is meant for the public for 363 days and for Sree Padmanabhan for two days. It is like that even today. Adani Group was very cooperative. They had come here.

How do you rate India now?

India’s reputation is growing at the international level. The reception that PM Modi gets on international platforms is huge. That is the impression I have from the media.

The Travancore royal family is unique among royals in many ways… One is its matrilineal system. Was it really empowering for women? Or was it uncle calling the shots?

Yes, it was my uncles who were the most powerful. He was the head of the family. But at the same time, women were not seen as burdens. They were not treated as third-class citizens. Their voices were heard, and they had a role in decision-making.



Another uniqueness is your simplicity… You never dress up like other royals. Is it a conscious decision to lead a simple lifestyle?

We grew up seeing ammavan, who is one of the simplest people one will get to see. There will not be an iota of gold on his body. None of us liked ostentatious lifestyles.

Food habits?

We all are pure vegetarians.

Have heard you still eat sitting on the floor…

Yes. We all have food like that. My mother, even when she was 94, used to have her food sitting on the floor.

Earlier, you said you don’t pray for anything specifically before Padmanabhan…

It only means I don’t place any selfish demands before the lord… There is not a single day where I don’t chant ‘Lokha samastha sukhino bhavantu.’ Not a single night ends without praying for my land and our people. (folds hands)

