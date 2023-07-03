Home States Kerala

Beauty parlour ‘drug’ case: Excise officer suspended in Kerala

Excise Minister M B Rajesh spoke with Sheela over the phone and consoled her for the harrowing experience she had endured.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

suspended

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  The state government suspended the excise officer, K Satheesan, who was in charge of the investigation in the controversial narcotics case that led to the wrongful imprisonment of a beauty parlour owner. The suspension was ordered on Sunday pending further investigation.

Additionally, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident. Sheela Sunny, the owner of She Style beauty parlour in Chalakudy South,  was arrested by excise officials for allegedly possessing LSD stamps. However, she was later released on bail after spending approximately 72 days in jail. The lab test results in the case were negative for drugs, and the excise officials also tried to conceal it from her.

Member V K Beenakumari of the Human Rights Commission directed the Thrissur district police chief (Rural) to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a  report within 15 days. The excise crime branch has already initiated its own investigation and found that the information provided was false. 

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the informant made an internet call and could not be traced. However, efforts are underway to locate the 20-year-old sister of Sheela’s daughter-in-law, whom she suspects to be involved in the conspiracy. An officer stated, “The excise officer received an internet  call from a male voice. The search is ongoing for the suspects in the case.” When asked about the importance of test kits, the officer explained that while test kits help identify drugs, there is also a risk of error. The officer added, “The solution we use for testing the drug has a shelf life of only six months, after which it should be replaced, which is not practical.” 

Excise Minister M B Rajesh spoke with Sheela over the phone and consoled her for the harrowing experience she had endured. He assured her that strict action would be taken in the case.  Following this, an order was issued suspending Satheesan, the excise inspector who filed the case against Sheela. In a Facebook post, Rajesh emphasised that there would be no compromise in taking action against those responsible for the fabricated case. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug K Satheesan beauty parlour LSD stamps
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp