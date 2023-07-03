Flu shots may be a solution as fever cases rage in Kerala

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the number of fever cases in Kerala reaching nearly three lakh patients in June and showing no signs of decline, the discussion regarding the administration of flu vaccines to the public has resurfaced.

An expert committee led by Dr B Ekbal, entrusted with formulating a new immunisation policy last November, proposed the mandatory administration of flu vaccines to individuals aged 65 and above in Kerala. The committee submitted its recommendations to the state health department, however, no action has been taken even after more than seven months since the report was submitted, according to Ekbal, who was then the chairman of the Kerala Vaccine Policy Commission.

Health Minister Veena George said that expert discussions are underway regarding the implementation of the policy. She mentioned that final-stage talks are ongoing within the government and with stakeholders. “The expert committee submitted the report last year. However, during the discussions, experts presented differing opinions. Nevertheless, we are now in the final stage of the discussion,” she explained. In June, the state recorded 2.93 lakh fever cases, including one death. On July 1 (Saturday), an additional 12,728 fever cases were reported.

The delay in implementing the new vaccine policy is attributed to the changes in the flu virus, which raises concerns about the effectiveness of the current vaccine, according to Minister Veena. She highlighted the rapid shift and drift in flu viruses, causing delays in vaccine development and ongoing studies. Nonetheless, the vaccine can still be beneficial to some extent and can help reduce the number of deaths,she added.

The high cost of the vaccine, approximately `1,500 to 1,800 per shot, may be another reason for the delay. However, experts suggest that the cost will decrease when the vaccine is administered on a mass scale. When asked about the relevance of the flu vaccine,Ekbal emphasised that unlike dengue or Covid-19, there is already an effective vaccine and antiviral treatment available for the flu.

Dr A Rajalakshmi, a senior consultant in infectious diseases at KIMS Health Hospital Trivandrum, emphasized the importance of preventing the spread of diseases like the flu in society and ensuring that no one dies from it.”The flu vaccine gives protection against severe influenza, which can occur seasonally. If there is a dearth of resources, flu shots should be given to at least the high-risk population, who are elderly, pregnant women and those with a medical illness like lung, heart, kidney and other diseases,” she said.

Rajalakshmi further highlighted that vaccination helps prevent hospitalisation and deaths caused by influenza. “Paediatric populations are also eligible for flu vaccine and by vaccinating them outbreaks in school, as well as a family cluster at home, is prevented as they can transmit to others including elderly in the family,” she said.

Ekbal said it would be beneficial if everyone could receive the vaccine. While their recommendation is to prioritise vaccine administration among those above 65-years-old in the state, he emphasised that flu shots are suitable for everyone.

