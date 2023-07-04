IUML welcomes CPM's stand on UCC

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The IUML expressed its appreciation for the stance taken by the CPM regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). However, the IUML remains cautious and vigilant about not being trapped by the strategies of both the CPM and the BJP in this matter.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said, “IUML is satisfied with the positions taken by the CPM regarding the UCC thus far. However, IUML remains uncertain about the sincerity of these positions. The true intentions of the CPM will become evident as the protests against it continue.

It is worth noting that the state government led by the CPM has filed cases against individuals who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Such actions cannot be regarded as sincere approaches against the policies of the Union government. The BJP is also attempting to portray it as a Hindu-Muslim issue.”

Salam also indicated that the IUML would not decline a proper invitation from the CPM to participate in the seminar to discuss matters related to the UCC. “We have not yet received an official invitation. If we do receive one, we will discuss the matter within the party and formulate a response to it. IUML is prepared to collaborate with those who share similar views on the UCC,” he said. The IUML will hold a meeting of the coordination committee of religious organisations in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

MALAPPURAM: The IUML expressed its appreciation for the stance taken by the CPM regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). However, the IUML remains cautious and vigilant about not being trapped by the strategies of both the CPM and the BJP in this matter. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam said, “IUML is satisfied with the positions taken by the CPM regarding the UCC thus far. However, IUML remains uncertain about the sincerity of these positions. The true intentions of the CPM will become evident as the protests against it continue. It is worth noting that the state government led by the CPM has filed cases against individuals who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. Such actions cannot be regarded as sincere approaches against the policies of the Union government. The BJP is also attempting to portray it as a Hindu-Muslim issue.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Salam also indicated that the IUML would not decline a proper invitation from the CPM to participate in the seminar to discuss matters related to the UCC. “We have not yet received an official invitation. If we do receive one, we will discuss the matter within the party and formulate a response to it. IUML is prepared to collaborate with those who share similar views on the UCC,” he said. The IUML will hold a meeting of the coordination committee of religious organisations in Kozhikode on Tuesday.