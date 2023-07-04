Home States Kerala

Qatar Airways asked to pay Rs 7L as compensation

The complainant returned to Kochi on the next day, causing inconvenience and hardship to him.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Qatar Airways

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Qatar Airways to pay Rs 7 lakh as compensation to Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, who filed a complaint during his practice as a High Court lawyer that he was denied permission to board an international flight due to overbooking. The Commission also directed the airlines to pay the complainant Rs 50,000 towards the litigation cost.

The Commission led by its President D B Binu observed that denying boarding permission to passengers who hold valid boarding passes without assigning any reason whatsoever amounts to unfair trade practice and deficiency in service on the part of airlines.

According to the complainant, he along with a group of friends had planned a trip to Scotland on April 15, 2018, from the Cochin International Airport and booked tickets with Qatar Airways well in advance. When they reached Doha for a connecting flight to Edinburgh, the complainant was denied permission to board the plane due to overbooking despite having a boarding pass.

The complainant returned to Kochi on the next day, causing inconvenience and hardship to him. The airline staff claimed denial of boarding was a normal practice and offered accommodation for the night and flight the next day, causing inconvenience to the complainant. The complainant alleged unfair trade practices and fraud by the airline and sought Rs 10 lakh as compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar Airways Bechu Kurian Thomas
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp