Actor Arthana Binu accuses father Vijayakumar of issuing threats

On Tuesday, Arthana shared a video on social media that showed Vijayakumar jumping off the wall of her house.

05th July 2023

Actor Arthana Binu (Photo |Instagram)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Arthana Binu, known for her roles in Malayalam films like Mudhugauv and Shylock and Tamil movie Kadaikutty Singam, has accused her father, actor Vijayakumar, of trespassing into her house and issuing death threats to her sister and grandmother. 

Arthana’s parents, Vijayakumar and Binu, are divorced, and she has been living with her mother, sister and grandparents in their maternal house. It is alleged Vijayakumar has been regularly trespassing into their house and workplaces to threaten them.

On Tuesday, Arthana shared a video on social media that showed Vijayakumar jumping off the wall of her house. She also added a photo of him yelling at them through the window. 

In a note with the post, Arthana said the incident occurred in the morning, and despite alerting the police, they did not take any action. She went on to accuse her ‘biological father’ of creating such issues regularly even though a protection order was issued around 10 years ago in favour of the mother and two daughters.

Arthana claimed multiple police cases have been filed against Vijayakumar, including one for retrieving the money and gold he owes her mother. Arthana said he has been forcing her to stop acting and only take up films that he approves. 

